Gennady Golovkin Vs. Canelo Alvarez Live Stream: How To Watch The Big Fight Online

It’s time for one of the biggest fights in recent boxing history: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez battles Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 16 at 8:00 PM ET. Don’t miss it — find out how to watch this fight online.

Forget Conor McGregor, 28, versus Floyd Mayweather, 40, as this match between “Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin, 35, and Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, 27, may be the fight of the century. It’s GGG versus Canelo for the world middleweight championship, and it’s going to be epic. For those fans that don’t own a television or don’t have cable, don’t worry. There’s still a way to watch online. CaneloGGG.com offers fight fans a way to watch this pay-per-view in High Definition on computers, phones and tablets. It will cost $79.99 (see terms and conditions) so this is not a free live stream.

This should be an exciting fight. Both men made weight on Sept. 15, weighing in at exactly 160 lbs., the middleweight division’s limit, according to The Guardian. With both fighters basically being mirror-images of each other, boxing fans should be hyped for this match. GGG certainly is. “It’s biggest fight for boxing, two warriors, two big boxers,” the Kazakhstan-born Gennady said, per ESPN. “Canelo’s style and my style very close and very similar, very interesting. I think this is biggest test for us. Who’s stronger? Who is boxing’s No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world. This is big level.

“Maybe last five years I destroy my opponents,” Triple G said, “and Canelo did the same. I do not know who is close with us in the middleweight division. I do not know who is No. 3, No. 4. I know this guy (Alvarez). He is a special guy. He is a superstar. He is national idol, a hero. This is my biggest fight.”

If that’s what GGG says, you know that this fight is going to be lit. GGG comes into this match with a record of 37-0, with 33 knockouts. Canelo is no lightweight, as he’s bringing a 49-1-1 record, with 34 KOs. This match will be for the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, and International Boxing Federation middleweight titles (as well as the lineal middleweight championship and the Ring magazine middleweight title.) This should be a slugfest that will be one for the ages, so fans better not miss it.

