Donald Trump Awkwardly Shakes Wife Melania’s Hand & It’ll Make You Cringe

Is this how the President is supposed to treat his First Lady? After Melania Trump introduced Donald Trump, instead of hugging her, he shook her hand and told Melania to ‘go sit down.’ Awkward!

The cringe factor is high in this one. It seems Donald Trump, 71, wanted to keep it professional during his appearance at Joint Base Andrews on Sept. 15. As members of the United States Air Force gathered to hear Trump speak, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, 47, gave a few remarks before introducing him. As Donald walked on stage, he didn’t lean in for a kiss on a cheek or offer up a hug. Instead, he reached out to shake her hand, all business-like. Yes, he did thank her, but the microphone also picked up Trump saying, “You can go sit down.”

While no one was expecting Donald and Melania to make out at the podium (because it would be even more awkward) it was pretty odd to see Trump treat his wife as if she was some random stranger. “Melania…looks like a mannequin when she stands by [Donald] and he just, like, gives her a formal handshake and sh*t,” one onlooker remarked on Twitter. “LMAO so awkward.” Another pointed out that Donald’s behavior was that of a “patronizing assh*le” who treated his wife “like a child, and she seems about as lost.” Most people were just a bit befuddled by this awkward encounter, as it didn’t really come across as they were that into each other.

Straight married couples, so professional. Here's Trump & Melania with the traditional marriage handshake. Touching pic.twitter.com/vM2TjL7IU6 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) September 16, 2017

He looks like such a patronizing asshole when he thanks Melania and sends her away. He treats her like a child, and she seems about as lost. — E.P. Unum (@EPUnum1776) September 16, 2017

Melania Trump looks like a mannequin when she stands by Donathon and he just like gives her a formal handshake and shit lmao so awkward — Sir Carter (@couggies_N_milk) September 16, 2017

By far the most awkward husband/wife encounter I've evr witnessed was just now when Trump shook Melania's hand at the podium. Hug her, dude! — natalie (@nataliehaddad_) September 15, 2017

So, creepily hugs his daughter at speeches and gives his wife a handshake? Melania looks totally lost as he shows her where to stand. #puppy — Kelly Calberry (@KellyCalberry) September 16, 2017

On the other hand (pun intended) perhaps everyone should be glad that Melania managed to touch Donald’s reportedly tiny digits. Remember how in May 2017, Melania famously slapped Donald’s hand away while the two of them arrived in Israel? As the President and First Lady walked down the tarmac, Donald reached out behind him for Melania’s hand. She swatted him away and continued to walk alongside her husband. If that wasn’t funny (or awkward) enough, she refused to hold his hand again a few days later when they arrived in Rome.

“Donald and Melania used to have a lot of physical contact, smiling and happiness,” Patti Wood, a body language expert, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com when discussing Melania’s apparent “No Touching” policy. “Donald is now walking ahead of her and choosing to be alpha and not to be seen with her as a couple or as a unit.” Melania’s refusal to hold his hand is a way for her to say, “’NO, you will not treat me like a child, you should be here by my side.’ He is treating her very differently and she is refusing to be obedient and suck it up,” said Patti. Well, so much for that.

What do you think about Donald and Melania’s handshake, HollywoodLifers?

