Clay Travis: 5 Things To Know About The Controversial Fox Sports Host

Fox Sports host Clay Travis thrust himself into the spotlight on Sept. 15 when he went on CNN and told Brooke Baldwin he only believes in ‘the First Amendment and boobs.’ If you’ve never heard of Clay before, you can learn all about him, here.

1. Clay Travis pissed people off pretty bad on Sept. 15. The Fox Sports host went on CNN to talk to Brooke Baldwin about Jemele Hill‘s Donald Trump comments, but instead he made and awkward and decidedly un-funny comment. “Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country’s history: the First Amendment and boobs,” he said. WTF? Brooke shut down the interview after that, clearly not vibing with his sexist joke. Click here for more pics of Clay.

2. He doesn’t regret it. Immediately after Brooke kicked Clay off her show, he jumped on Twitter to brag about his immature display. “Just went on @ cnn and said I only believe in two things completely, the first amendment and boobs and the host lost it. Need video now.” He then got to work making t-shirts, and retweeting memes about it. Yes, this is a 38-year-old adult man.

3. He has a penchant for controversy. This isn’t the first time that Clay’s used his hilarious little quip. He actually used the same comment back in June 2015, when he wrote “absolutism on either the right or the left is scary to me — which is why I’m a radical moderate — who believes in only two things absolutely: the First Amendment and boobs.”

4. He’s a sports journalism, not a political pundit. Clay doesn’t usually deal in politics, he specializes in sports. The only reason he was asked on CNN to comment on Jemele was because he broke the story of play-by-play announcer Robert Lee being reassigned because he had a similar name to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate leader. He likely won’t be invited to do so again.

5. He likes to make a scene to get coverage. In 2004, he was living in the U.S. Virgin islands and went on a “pudding strike” because he couldn’t watch the NFL games there. The plan was to only eat pudding for 30 days until DirecTV decided to show the games. Obviously it didn’t work, but he did get a lot of media attention. Congrats, Clay!

Fox Sports analyst tells female CNN anchor about his love of “boobs” – https://t.co/FDhXigonDM pic.twitter.com/ABUjqcnnYY — John Aravosis (@aravosis) September 15, 2017

