Canelo Alvarez: 5 Things To Know About The World-Class Boxer

Can’t wait to see Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin duke it out on Sept. 16? You’re not alone! Don’t know who Canelo is? Here’s all the must-know details on Mexico’s champ!

Getting ready to watch Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin, 35, square off against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 27, at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 16?! It’s shaping up to be the boxing match of the year and it is not to be missed! GGG is beast in the ring and should give his Mexican opponent a lot to fend off. Not familiar with Canelo? Never fear! Here’s everything you need to know about the fight’s narrow underdog! Check out photos of these two middleweight brawlers right here!

1) Canelo is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico. He grew up on his family’s farm where he first discovered his love of horseback riding, which he still enjoys to this day. He is the youngest of 8 children, 7 of which are brothers. So it’s a safe bet he was picked on plenty in this house! And he isn’t the only boxer in the family, all of his brothers also went pro! Now that’s a family tradition!

2) Although his given name is Saul, he was nicknamed “Canelo” at an early age. It’s the masculine word for “cinnamon” in Spanish. He was given it for his bright red hair.

3) He began boxing at the age of 13. A year later, he won the silver medal at the Junior Mexican National championships. And at age 15, he became the Junior Mexican National Champion, ending his amateur career with a 44-2 record.

4) Canelo is a 3-time world champion in two different weight classes. He reportedly had to turn pro at the young age of 15 because no other competitors were willing to face him and we can see why!

5) For a time, we was engaged to Miss Universe 2003, Marisol Gonzalez.

