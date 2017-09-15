Gennady Golovkin Vs. Canelo Alvarez: When Is The Epic Boxing Match & More Vital Facts To Know

Get ready, fight fans! Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will battle Gennady Golovkin for boxing’s middleweight world championship. Find out when this fight is going down and all the other need-to-know info.

When does GGG fight Canelo? In the wake of the – let’s face it – slightly mediocre fight between Floyd Mayweather, 40, and Conor McGregor, 28, boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the bout between Saul “Canelo Alvarez, 27, and the man called “GGG,” Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin, 35. This fight will be for the unified middleweight world championship (which includes the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and Ring magazine middleweight titles.) This boxing extravaganza, taking place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, takes place on Sept. 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

What time will GGG fight Canelo? There are three other matches on the card, in addition to Canelo Vs. Golovkin. Ryan Martin takes on Francisco Rojo in a lightweight bout, while Super Bantamweights Diego De La Hoya (cousin of 10-time boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya) meets Randy Caballero in the ring. Joseph Diaz will fight Rafael Rivera in a featherweight bout, right before GGG defends his title against Canelo. The main event’s start time depends on how long the undercard matches last, but the Los Angeles Times expects the main event to start at 11:00 PM ET.

How can you watch the GGG-Canelo fight? Pay-Per-View, baby! For $79.99, a fight fan can watch this fight from the comfort of their own home. For those who prefer to watch fights on their phone or their tablet, the fight will be live streamed (for that $79.99 price) at CaneloGGG.com.

Who’s the favorite to win? Flip a coin. GGG (37-0, 33 KOs) has 18 straight title defenses and he’s the favorite going into this fight, according to the Washington Post. However, GGG only has a slight edge over Canelo (49-1-1, 34 KOs). GGG was listed by OddsShark at minus-155, which is not a lot in Vegas bookie talk. Canelo hasn’t lost a fight since he lost a majority decision against Floyd Mayweather in 2013. “I’m prepared,” Canelo said on Sept. 13. “I know what it’s gonna be. It’s gonna be a tough [12-round] fight and that’s what I’m ready for. I just want you all to enjoy it like I’m going to enjoy it.”

While there was plenty of trash-talking between Mayweather and McGregor, GGG and Canelo seem more respectful of each other. Who would have thunk it? I don’t want to talk too much. I respect Canelo’s team,” GGG said. “I know this is the biggest day for us, or not for us, for boxing. This is a huge, history-making fight.”

