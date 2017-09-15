Sia Recorded A Song For The ‘My Little Pony’ Movie Soundtrack & It’s Actually Amazing

In case you missed it, Sia is voicing a pony popstar in ‘My Little Pony: The Movie,’ and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Naturally, she’s dropped a song to go along with it. Listen to ‘Rainbow’ here!

Sia, 41, is an Australian singer/songwriter by day, and a magical pony by night, as it turns out. Listen to “Rainbow,” which appears on the soundtrack for My Little Pony: The Movie (Oct. 6), below!

In the film, Sia voices “Songbird Serenade,” who is described as a “Pegasus and famous pop star in Equestria.” (Don’t question it.) The character’s design is actually modeled after Sia, and it bears her trademark wig, as you can see in the artwork. Pretty amusing.

Though some may be fatigued by the amount of soundtracks that Sia contributes to (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Fifty Shades of Grey, Finding Dory, and a million more) the song itself is a bop. At the very least, it’s appropriate for an animated musical fantasy film about a group of ponies saving their homeland.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Rainbow:”

Big dreamer, shoot for open sky

So much dive in those open eyes

So much dare, You look forward the line

When you’re wounds open

You will cry

Cry, ‘Oh no,’ when your question rise I can see a rainbow

In the tears as it fallin’ down

I can see it so grow, Uoo

To the pain as it aim the ground

I can see a rainbow

In the tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

