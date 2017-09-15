Selena Gomez’s Stepfather Thanks Francia For ‘Ultimate Sacrifice’ To Save Her Friend

Aww! Selena Gomez’s stepdad Brian Teefey is understandably feeling a little mushy on Sept. 14, after his daughter revealed that her friend Francia Raisa gave her a kidney. He couldn’t help but gush about the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ to HL.

Selena Gomez, 25, stunned fans on Sept. 14 by admitting that she had a kidney transplant. Not only that, but her best friend Francia Raisa was the one to step up and donate one of her organs since no one in Selly’s family was a match. Understandably, her stepfather Brian Teefey was overcome with emotion for both his daughter, and the kindness of her friend. He told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how he feels about the whole experience. Click here for pics of Selena’s kidney transplant.

Brian said he was stunned and touched by “Francia’s ultimate sacrifice for a friend.” He could hardly express his gratitude to the young actress. “I am not only Francia’s manager but also Selena’s father so the magnitude of what Francia has done for our family cannot be put into words.” So sweet! We can only imagine how that must feel as a parent.

Moving forward, Brian reveals we shouldn’t expect to hear too much from Francia about the procedure. He says she will “continue to respect Selena’s privacy.” However, it sounds like the duo will do an interview about the experience! “[Francia] will speak in detail alongside Selena sometime in the near future,” he revealed. We can’t wait to hear this amazing story about friendship and sacrifice first hand!

