Selena Gomez Tells Her BFF & Kidney Donor That She Loves Her Every Single Day

There will always be place for Francia Raisa, 29, in Selena Gomez’s heart (especially since there’s a now bit of Francia in Selena’s body.) Francia stepped up to the plate to donate a kidney to the “Same Old Love” singer, and Selena is making sure that she lets her BFF know how incredibly grateful she feels. “Selena doesn’t let a day go by without telling Francia that she loves her,” a source close to Francia EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and the feeling is mutual. This has bonded them forever and there is nothing they won’t do for each other. Francia’s sacrifice was as worth it as anything she has ever done or will ever do.” Click here to listen to the Hollywood Life Podcast as we discuss Selena’s operation and more.

That is so, so incredibly sweet. Francia is still feeling the effects of the surgery, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, and the Secret Life of the American Teenager star is “just getting back into the swing of things.” A kidney transplant is no joke, as two people go under the knife at the same time. Even though Francia is just now getting back on her feet, she’d gladly do the whole process again. “She dealt with a lot of pain,” the insider says, “but also, she has a permanent smile on her face now that her best friend is healthy and alive.”

Selena’s not the only one feeling extremely thankful for Francia’s decision. Sel’s stepfather, Brian Teefy, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “the magnitude of what Francia has done for our family cannot be put into words.” Brian said that he and the rest of Selena’s family was extremely touched by Francia’s “ultimate sacrifice” and that his heart was overjoyed over what Francia did for her friend.

Speaking of Selena’s kin, why didn’t one of her relatives donate a kidney? Well, there’s a really good reason for that. When it comes to kidney transplants, the donor needs to be as close of a match (when it comes to blood type and human leukocyte antigens) so the body doesn’t reject the new kidney. While Selena’s family was willing to step up, no one was reportedly a good enough match. Thankfully, Francia was a perfect candidate and she was willing to make the sacrifice to ensure Selena lived to see another day.

