Selena Gomez May Have Tipped Us Off About Serious Medical Issues Weeks Before Transplant

In the weeks before Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant, she was reportedly hospitalized TWICE for Lupus-related issues — and she subtly provided evidence of one of these hospitalizations in a photo from way back in May.

Selena Gomez, 25, shocked everyone when she revealed she had a kidney transplant over the summer, but she was dealing with kidney issues several weeks before she even had the surgery. The 25-year-old reportedly spent days in a Los Angeles hospital in April, which was when she learned the severity of her condition, and began looking for someone to donate an organ, according to The Blast. Immediately following her release, she reportedly went to a photo shoot for her summer 2017 song “Bad Liar,” and in photos released from the shoot in May, there’s straight-up evidence that she had spent time in the hospital.

In the pics, shot by Petra Collins, Sel is wearing a yellow hospital bracelet that says ‘Fall Risk,’ and there are noticeable bandages wrapped around her wrist. At the time, a lot of fans speculated that the armband had something to do with suicide, but Petra was quick to dispel the rumors, and flat-out confirmed that Selena had recently been in the hospital for Lupus. Actually, it was Petra’s idea to leave the bracelet on for the shoot. “It was a very real moment,” Selena admitted to MTV. “She thought it was beautiful, it was just exactly where I was emotionally. She thought it was beautiful. She said, ‘Can we shoot this?’ I said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.'”

As reported by TMZ on Sept. 14, Selena was also hospitalized at the end of May while visiting The Weeknd on tour in Chicago. At that time, she reportedly learned that her kidneys were failing, but she was already on the donor list from the last visit. Of course, this escalated her search for a donor, which is where her friend, Francia Raisa, stepped in.

Francia bravely donated her kidney to Selena, for which the singer is eternally grateful. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Sel wrote on Instagram. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredible blessed. I love you so much sis.”

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked by the news of Selena’s kidney transplant?