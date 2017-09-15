Nicki Minaj & Nas: He’s Doing The Most To Prove He’s ‘Better Than Drake’

After Nas and Nicki Minaj put on a PDA show during his sept. 13 birthday party in NYC, fans went wild at the possibility that they’re a new couple! Now, HL has learned that Nas is pulling out all the stops to make sure he’s Nicki’s No. 1 man!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Nas, 44, continue to fuel those romance rumors, and no one is complaining! The longtime friends really got the rumor mill turning when they cozied up together at his NYC birthday bash on Wednesday. And, we’ve learned that Nas is really feeling Nicki! “Nas is working so hard to lock Nicki down and make her his woman,” a source exclusively tells HL. And, it looks like he’s going the extra mile to win her heart. “He’s doing the most; Calling her every night, writing her long text messages.” As confident as Nas is, he’s still keeping his eye out for other men in her life; even her best friend, Drake, 30.

“Nas is very competitive with the other guys in her life, especially Drake,” our insider admitted. “After Nicki hung out with Drake a few weeks ago, Nas got a bit jealous. But, he didn’t want to show it, so instead he sent Nicki a pink diamond watch, and, she was impressed.” Nonetheless, the female rapper is still living her life for herself. “Nicki’s not making this easy for Nas; she still won’t call him her boyfriend.”

Although Nicki and Nas still keep us guessing about their relationship status, she addressed the romance rumors to none other than Ellen DeGeneres, 59, back in May. “I’m just chillin’ right now,” she admitted. “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he’s so dope.”

And, we don’t blame her. Nicki just got out of a two-year relationship with her ex, Meek Mill, 30. She confirmed their split on Twitter back in Jan. 2017.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happened with Nicki and Nas! However, reports claim the two text and FaceTime on the daily — Just friends or…?

HollywoodLifers, tell us what you think! Are Nicki and Nas just friends or are they totally a couple?