Nick Fradiani Dishes On His Adorable New Video For ‘I’ll Wait For You’ & ‘American Idol’

Nick Fradiani dropped an absolutely precious video for his new single ‘I’ll Wait For You’ on Sept. 15. He told HollywoodLife.com all about the inspiration behind it, his upcoming album, and of course his thoughts on the new ‘American Idol.’

We’re currently obsessing over Nick Fradiani’s new single “I’ll Wait For You,” and the adorable music video released on Sept. 15 only made us love it even more! “It has an awesome story line,” Nick told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I didn’t want to see another guy/guy, girl leaves, guys waits story. The main character is a dog, and his guy is in the military and is deployed. It’s just the cutest thing. We also have some clips at the end of military men and women reuniting with their animals, I think it’s going to be really cool.” Honestly, if you can get through the video above without crying, you have no heart. Watch above!

“I’ll Wait For You” is just the first taste of Nick’s upcoming album Where We Left Off coming Oct. 13, and there’s so much more in store! “There’s a lot of different influences in there,” he explained. “I wanted it to be more organic sounding than my last project. I had enough time to take a breath and find what I wanted to do. I left Nashville and came home to Connecticut. This is where I should have been with my music. I took my time and got the songs the way I really wanted them to be. I co-produced the whole thing. You hear me in this.” Nick revealed that he felt a little rushed to put out an album after winning American Idol, and sometimes “songs can’t just be put together when you’re told.” He says that with “influences like Petty and Springsteen, catchy hooks, and big 808 sounding drums while having an organic sound,” you’ll hear the “real him.” Click here for pics of Nick.

Speaking of American Idol, Nick has some ideas about who could make a good judge (since we know they’re still looking.) “I think Ryan Tedder [of One Republic] could be a cool person, that would be somebody I’d want to listen to. He’s great helping out other artists. They need somebody kind of mean I think… like the Chef Gordon Ramsey of music, whoever the hell that is, find him and put him up. I think they were a little too nice. They could have been harder on me.” Make sure to pick up Where We Left Off on Oct. 13!

