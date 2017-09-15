Mandy Moore Uses THIS Drugstore Product To Get Her Super Shiny Hair

Mandy Moore just got a HUGE new beauty gig as ambassador for Garnier’s hair and skincare portfolio! We love that the ‘This Is Us’ star is down to earth enough to get her must-haves from the drugstore!

Congrats, Mandy Moore! The 33-year-old singer and actress, who just got engaged!, posted on Instagram, along with photos of her with blonde, red, and brown hair: “Ok… a bit of a confession. I’ve always LOVED changing my hair (as you can see from these photos.. and trust me there are so many more examples) — but a few years ago, I decided to change my life. From my work, to my friends, to my relationship with myself… It wasn’t easy, but it paid off. So when Garnier asked me to be the new #GarnierGirl, and open up the conversation about transformation in a fearless way, I jumped at the opportunity. I’m really excited to share this with you. And there’s a lot more to come.”

Garnier announced Mandy as their newest brand ambassador on Sept. 13. She will be the face of hair color, hair care, hair styling and skincare! Wow! In a statement, Mandy said: “Garnier encourages women to be their best — whatever that means for you. For me, it’s always been important that no matter how I change my look, I want the real me to shine through…I love to change my hair because, in a world where so much is out of my control, it makes me feel like I’m doing something to shake things up. But it’s deeper than blonde or brunette. It’s about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides, and that takes a little soul searching. I’m thrilled, even a little nervous, to go down that exciting if imperfect, path together with Garnier.”

We can’t wait to see the beautiful looks Mandy rocks with Garnier products!

