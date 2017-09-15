Kylie Jenner Lashes Out At BFF Jordyn Woods For Calling Her Needy: ‘I Never Force You To Do Anything’

Oh, no! Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods fight over their friendship in a new ‘Life of Kylie’ clip when Jordyn admits she feels like her schedule depends on Kylie’s too much. Kylie immediately gets defensive!

When Jordyn Woods, 19, basically implies that Kylie Jenner, 20, is needy but doesn’t return the favor, sh*t hits the fan. Watch Kylie lose it and yell at her BFF in a new Life of Kylie clip above. Warning: it’s not pretty!

“I just feel bad saying no to doing things, because we want to have each other. It’s hard for me to find the balance in my life,” Jordyn starts while she and Kylie are on a car ride. “I feel like I do do a lot of sh*t by myself,” Kylie protests.

“I come to a lot of places, though,” Jordyn continues before bringing up an incident. “In Miami, was I supposed to just sit in my room and wait until you guys were ready to go?” That’s when Kylie starts getting angry. “I was doing my makeup!” she tells Jordyn. “Jordyn, literally I texted you, like yo, I was going to get ready with you. I called you…”

“No. I waited two hours,” Jordyn says firmly. “You have to look at it from my side, too.” Then Kylie explodes! “I never force you to do anything! I’ve always been the stan for you,” she yells. “Even being around you, I feel pressured,” Jordyn replies. Yikes!

