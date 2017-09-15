Scott Disick Pisses Off Kourtney After Reportedly Blowing $10K On Sofia Richie & Madison Beer

‘The Lord’ is in big trouble with his baby mama. Kourtney Kardashian is furious with Scott Disick after hearing how he reportedly spent thousands of dollars on Sofia Richie and Madison Beer during a shopping spree!

If anyone was hoping that Scott Disick, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, would get back together, they’re in for some bad news. Kourt has pretty much given up all hope on her ex – and the father of their three children – and the final straw reportedly came after “The Lord” made it rain in New York City. While hanging out with Sofia Richie, 19, and Madison Beer, 18, during NYFW, Scott reportedly spent over $10 thousands dollars on jewelry for the three of them, according to The Sun. Once Kourt found out, she was absolutely livid!

“Kourtney is done with Scott,” the Kardashian insider told The Sun. “She finds his behavior embarrassing. She’s totally over it and can’t help but be furious with him. Why is he hanging around with teenage girls?” Goo question. The insider also noted that to Kourt, this reported shopping spree with the teenage Sofia and Madison “is just another humiliation.”

“She’s mortified,” a source told The Sun. “She’s just furious – not just for how he acts but also with him for spending so much cash too – he’s blowing it. Kourt has always been the most careful with cash – yes, she splashes out on cars, the house, holidays and so on, but she doesn’t give it away like Scott’s doing!”

Maybe Scott felt like spreading the wealth around? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star arrived in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week days after he was reportedly hospitalized out in Los Angeles. Once Scott made it to New York, he got cozy with Sofia during a PDA-packed lunch, before palling around with Madison at the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna S/S18 Collection party. The notorious party king was also seen hanging out with Delilah Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 54.

Scott might have put a 10k nail in the coffin when it comes to his relationship with Kourt. Oddly enough, Madison is the protégé of one Justin Bieber, 23, who was once romantically link to the eldest Kardashian sister. While Scott and Madison were getting blinged out in New York City, Justin and Kourt attended the same church service in Beverly Hills. It’s been a year since their fling fizzled out, as Kourt has moved on to Younes Bendjima, 24. Do you think that after the service, Kourt might have had a word with Justin about how his protégé might want to steer clear of “The Lord?”

What do you think about Scott reportedly spending 10k on Sofia and Madison, HollywoodLifers?