Kenneka Jenkins Tragic Death: The Horrifying Moment Authorities Found Her Body ‘Frozen Solid’

This is horrible! The officer who found Kenneka Jenkins, 19, dead at the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Chicago sounded utterly distraught in his call to dispatch. When the dispatcher asked him if everything was okay, he said "Negative. I have the subject in the kitchen… in a freezer... she's frozen solid." Listen to the shocking call in the video above.

The officer can then be heard explaining his location, by the “back area” of the kitchen, and he definitely sounds shaken (as anyone would be after finding a dead body in a freezer.) At the time, police were scouring the hotel for the girl after her mother reported her missing. At this point, we still don’t know how Kenneka ended up in the freezer and how she died. Hopefully, new surveillance video will explain everything.

Lots of controversy has surrounded the Chicago teen‘s death. So far, we know that she attended a party on the 9th floor of the Rosemont hotel on Sept. 8, and was found dead in the freezer on Sept. 10. Video released by police show her stumbling around after the party, but they omit the part where she walks – or is brought – into the freezer. Some reports claim that she simply wandered inside and died, while her mother claims that’s a lie. We hope the truth comes to light soon so her family can get some closure.

