Selena Gomez Gets Love From Katy Perry After Revealing Kidney Transplant: See Sweet Message

Katy Perry, 32, showed Selena Gomez, 25, major support amidst the news that Sel had a kidney transplant in summer 2017. “Love your heart and authenticity,” Katy wrote in a comment under Selena’s photo reveal about the operation, on Sept. 14. Katy and Selena have known each other for years. And, despite the multiple reports, which claimed they were at odds over Taylor Swift, 27, and Orlando Bloom, 40, the two have always made it clear that there’s never been bad blood.

Back in 2015, Taylor released her video for “Bad Blood”, her hit that was reported to be about her tumultuous relationship with Katy. As you may know, Selena starred in the video, which fans then claimed Selena was sending a diss to Katy. Rumors then swirled that Sel called Katy to let her know that her part in the video was not malicious. However, Sel cleared the air in an interview that same year. “That’s false, I love Katy,” she told New Zealand radio’s The Edge Afternoon. “I just talked to her. She’s amazing. But I didn’t talk about that, but i just talked to her. She’s awesome.”

📱| Katy Perry commented on Selena's recent post! pic.twitter.com/Wung1EJDhX — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 14, 2017

Then in 2016, Katy and Selena were pitted against each other by fans who believed Sel was moving in on Orlando Bloom, who was dating Katy at the time. When Sel and Orlando were both in Las Vegas, photos emerged of the two where they appeared getting too close for comfort. However, Katy didn’t seem phased by the photos, when she addressed them in a tweet, soon after.

Katy tweeted a link to a Time magazine article about Orlando’s charity work, with an interesting message. “Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy; check out how CooL this is,” she wrote. And, what sealed the deal that she and Sel still had zero problems was when Sel, herself retweeted Katy’s message with the praising-hands emoji. “#killemwithkindness -one day they’ll get it lol,” Sel then shared, where she quoted a single from her Revival album. And, to this day, the two are very friendly.

On Sept. 14, Selena took to Instagram, where she addressed the constant comments from fans who noticed she went MIA for a bit over the summer. In a lengthy Instagram post, Selena revealed a photo of her and her best friend, Francia Raisa, 29, in separate hospital beds, holding hands. In a lengthy message, Selena explained that she needed a life-saving kidney transplant as a result her of auto immune disease, lupus. The singer told her 127 million followers that Francia was her kidney donor. The two have been best friends for over a decade.

