Kathy Griffin Reveals Sister Dies After Cancer Battle — See Touching Tribute Video

Just a month after Kathy Griffin shaved her head as a sign of unity in her sister Joyce’s cancer battle, she sadly lost her sibling to the disease on Sept. 14. We’ve got her touching tribute video, right here.

So heartbreaking! Comedienne Kathy Griffin is mourning the loss of her older sister Joyce after a battle with cancer. She revealed the sad news through a touching video on her Twitter account on Sept. 15. The 56-year-old wrote “My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment,” along with a request for support towards the American Cancer Society. The video opens with Joyce in her hospital bed during her final days, hooked up to some tubes and wearing a pink cap keep her hairless head warm.

Two hospital volunteers are seen outside her doorway with one singing the Patsy Cline classic “Walking After Midnight” while another strums along on on the guitar. Joyce looks up at the camera and said “Wow” with a smile on her face, enjoying the performance right outside her door. She looks so frail, but is enthusiastically appreciative of the performers. The video notes “Joyce smiles!” which sadly seems to have been something she wasn’t able to do much of in her final days. See more pics of Kathy, here.

The music continues as the video cuts to a series of photos including one with Kathy, a very healthy Joyce pre-cancer, and their beloved mom Maggie, 97, holding her signature glass of chardonnay and the ladies are all smiles. Another picture of a happy and healthy Joyce next to a man who is possibly her husband is shown next, and the touching tribute ends with “This is where she always wanted to be…and now she’s having a Mai Tai on the beach in heaven” written over an animated pic of her brunette sis holding a drink under a palm tree in front of a turquoise sea.

My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night.

Check out this beautiful moment.

Support @AmericanCancer here: https://t.co/llSJg4sLGE pic.twitter.com/ElpwY937ZZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 15, 2017

Sadly this is the second sibling that Kathy has lost to cancer. In 2014, her older brother Gary Griffin passed away at 63-years-old after battling stage-four esophageal cancer for two years. It’s unclear what form of cancer took Joyce, although she was undergoing chemotherapy this summer. Kathy shaved off her famous bright red locks on July 31, leaving her completely bald as a sign of unity with her beloved sister.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Kathy and Maggie in this sad time.