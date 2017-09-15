Did Kailyn Lowry Cheat on Javi Marroquin With Their Mutual Friend Gigi Hanna?

After Kailyn Lowry revealed that she cheated on Javi Marroquin, everyone is wondering: with WHO? A friend of the former couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it might have been a woman named Gigi Hanna.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, has admitted to cheating on her husband, Javi Marroquin, which was revealed in a shocking preview of the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp. In the clip Kailyn is seen yelling that she “slept” with Javi’s “best friend” as he stares at her in shock, though it’s unclear if either of them reveal who the so-called “best friend” is. Or should we say was? However, sources closely connected to Javi are now telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they think Kailyn cheated on Javi with hairstylist Gigi Hanna. Yikes.

“All Javi‘s friends are saying it was their friend Gigi that Kailyn cheated on him with,” the insider shared. “[Javi’s] such a nice guy that he won’t talk about it but it’s pretty obvious it’s her.” Not much is known about Gigi, but she does have over 21,000 followers on Instagram — including Kailyn. According to the insider, “Gigi was Kailyn’s friend first but then Javi and her got really close. The funny thing is it’s getting blown out of proportion, it’s not like Gigi was the reason Javi and Kailyn broke up. And it’s all good now anyway, they’re totally cool again.” While the insider does make it seem like the drama has died down between Kailyn, Javi and Gigi, it’s not guaranteed to last. After all, Kailyn and Javi’s painful relationship end will be the star of Marriage Boot Camp when it returns for an all-new season on October 13.

