‘Game Of Thrones’ Shocking Theory: Could Jon Snow & Daenerys Actually Be Siblings?

Okay, this is going too far. There’s a wild new ‘Game of Thrones’ theory going viral that Jon Snow and Daenerys aren’t nephew and aunt, but actually brother and sister! Could this be true?!

Are Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) pulling a Jaime (Nikolaj Coster Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey)? A new Game of Thrones fan theory claims that Jon Snow and Daenerys could really be siblings! Fans of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series have noticed something very telling about Daenerys’s childhood, Digital Spy points out. When Daenerys is remembering her upbringing in Braavos, she recalls how she had a lemon tree outside her window. One fan posted an alleged message from George onto a Reddit forum that may be a clue that there’s more to Dany’s story.

“Dany remembers a lemon tree outside the house with the red door in Braavos, but citrus trees shouldn’t really grow in Braavos’s cold, foggy climate,” the fan wrote in the message. “Is this discrepancy significant? Does it point to future revelations about Dany’s past? Thank you so much?” George allegedly responded, “Very perceptive of you. Yes, it does point to… well, that would be telling.”

The theory claims that Daenerys could have been lied to about her upbringing because she’s the secret daughter of Rhaegar Targaryen and not Aerys II. If she didn’t grow up in Braavos, where did she grow up? Possibly Dorne, where Rhaegar and Lyanna were married! As we all know, the Tower of Joy where Jon was born is in Dorne!

Jon Snow and Daenerys were born 9 months apart, so they’re not twins. Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was also MIA for 9 months after discovering Lyanna in the Tower of Joy. Digital Spy noticed that Alfie Allen, who plays Theon, said in a season 2 interview with Vulture that Jon Snow’s parents were a “Luke Skywalker situation.” The theory goes that Jon Snow and Daenerys were separated like Luke and Leia in order to ensure their protection. Ned Stark did urge Robert Barathon not to assassinate Daenerys in season one. Was he really protecting Jon Snow’s sister? Or was he just trying to protect an innocent young girl from the wrath of a king?

This theory is mind-blowing, but there’s definitely more digging to be done. There’s no mention of who Daenerys’s real mother could be, if she’s not the daughter of Rhaella. Can’t we just leave Jon Snow and Daenerys as nephew and aunt? It’s already creepy enough as it is! Season 8, can you please hurry up?

