Jamie Lee Curtis Returning To ‘Halloween’ To Face Off With Michael Myers One Last Time

On October 19, 2018, Michael Myers will return once again to face the one and only Laurie Strode — and no one can fight Michael like Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to return to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in a new Halloween flick, Universal Pictures announced on September 15. This will be Laurie’s “final confrontation with Michael Myers,” the release read, who has been chasing her down since his killing spree on Halloween night. The original film took place on 1978.

The film’s original director, John Carpenter, will be an executive producer and consultant on the film. In February, John revealed on Facebook his plans. “So you say you want a Revolution? You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again? Well so do I,” he wrote in a post. ” So here’s the announcement you’ve all been waiting for: David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed.”

“David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away,” he added. “I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool.”

Jamie shared the news of the new film on her Twitter, writing the perfect message.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

Excluding the Rob Zombie remakes, the last Halloween film we’ve seen was Resurrection in 2002, where we see Myers kill Laurie; but she also cut his head off in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, so we all know that no one — especially not members of that family — ever really die. McBride also revealed that the movie will pick up after the mythology of the first two films. “You know, it’s not a remake. It’s actually, it’s gonna continue the story of Michael Myers in a really grounded way,” he told CinemaBlend. “And for our mythology, we’re focusing mainly in the first two movies and what that sets up and then where the story can go from there.”