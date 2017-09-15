Tropical Storm Jose Could Turn Into Hurricane Slamming The Carolinas To New England

After dying down, Tropical Storm Jose’s rearing its ugly head and potentially hitting the US as a hurricane. The Carolinas and New England may be in serious danger — learn more about the storm here.

The East Coast of the United States is still at risk as Tropical Storm Jose thrashes over the Atlantic Ocean. Though it cannot be said at this time whether or not the storm will make landfall, the storm is in “potential striking distance” of the Carolinas and New England by next week — and in danger in turning back into a hurricane. Even if it doesn’t make landfall, the potential hurricane is likely to generate massive, deadly waves and rip currents off the entire East Coast, at the very least. Hurricane trackers are looking closer at the storm on September 15 to determine if the storm is intensifying; satellite imagery suggests that it is, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center released a comprehensive statement on September 15 that explained the possibility of Tropical Storm Jose turning into a fully fledged hurricane again (it started as a category 3 storm), and hitting mainland United States. In short, the eye of the storm is expected to pass over the Atlantic early next week, but “tropical-storm-force winds are expected to extend well west of the center and could approach the North Carolina Outer Banks on Monday. Farther north along the U.S. East Coast, it is too soon to determine whether any other direct impacts from Jose will occur. Interests along the US East Coast from North Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of Jose during the next several days.”

As of press time, the storm is between Bermuda and the Bahamas, 700 miles south of Miami, Florida — and heading north toward the United States at a rapid rate. Jose isn’t forecasters’ only concern. There are two other storm systems to keep track of. One is currently Tropical Depression Fourteen, which could become Tropical Storm Lee. It’s currently 430 miles outside of the Cabo Verde Islands. The other storm system is currently 1200 miles east of the Windward Islands in the Caribbean; it will likely become Hurricane Maria next week.

This buildup of storms, potentially hurricanes, is a disaster for areas like the Bahamas, where Hurricane Irma has wreaked havoc, leaving destruction in its wake. The southern United States suffered through Hurricane Irma, and through Hurricane Harvey a week prior. People are still trying to survive flooded cities, power outages, and destroyed homes in its wake.

