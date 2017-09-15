Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex Wife Dies Of Apparent Suicide — How To Help Someone Suicidal

This has been such a grim year of high profile suicides. Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds apparently killed herself and we’ve got details on how you can help someone who may be hurting and wanting to end their life.

2017 has been such a tragic year for celebrity suicides, including Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell, 52, who hanged himself in May, followed by his friend Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington doing the same in July at age 41. Now Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex wife Michelle Rounds has taken her life at 46-years-old. All had loving spouses and families, so what can be done to prevent such tragedies? “There are some categorical things you can do to help someone and to prevent suicide like psychiatric medication for depression and anxiety. Secondly, to control alcoholism and drug abuse, another thing is to restrict the means by which one would commit suicide, lethal means restriction,” forensic suicidologist,and suicide expert Dr. Ronald William Maris, PhD tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Dr. Maris advises that a strong social circle can be key to preventing suicidal thoughts. “A lot of people who are suicidal are isolated, so do anything you can to have significant others around them, to support them, and to get them help if they need it. For example, in United States, African American women have very low suicide rates and it is not because they have no suicide risk, it is because of their strong social networks. They have more depression, they have a lot of single parent families and yet their suicide rate is low because they are not isolated,” Dr. Maris continues.

He says that for some people, religion can help keep someone from killing themselves because in most faiths suicide is a sin. "For some people that includes religious involvement. Most religions believe that life belongs to God and no matter how bad things get, you don't have the right to decide to end it," Dr. Maris says.

There has been SO much emphasis on suicide prevention awareness throughout the summer, culminating with 27-year-old rapper Logic’s performance of his suicide awareness anthem “1-800-273-8255” (which is actually the phone number for the suicide hotline) at the Aug. 27 VMAs. So many celebrities trying to spread the word that “you are not alone,” and to reach out to someone if you’re having suicidal thoughts.

