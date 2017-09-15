Jeremy Meeks’ Wife’s Shock Over Chloe Green Romance: It Wasn’t An Easy Pill To Swallow’

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks’ soon-to-be ex-wife, Melissa Meeks, opened up about how devastating it was to find out he was having an affair. Watch her heartbreaking interview here.

Melissa Meeks found out that her husband, Jeremy Meeks, 33, was cheating on her at the same time that everyone else did. The mother of three went online this summer and saw the shocking photos of Jeremy making out with TopShop heiress Chloe Green, 26, on a yacht in Turkey! Melissa was beyond horrified at the revelation, heartbroken and distraught. She sat down with Inside Edition on their September 15 episode to recount the incident, and what she’s feeling now that Jeremy filed for a separation.

“I mean, I was in shock,” Melissa said, about seeing the photos confirming Jeremy and Chloe’s affair. “I didn’t know what to think. I was hoping it wasn’t true. It wasn’t an easy pill to swallow. This is not anything I expected … I felt hurt. I felt betrayed. I believed in him, I believed in us. I truly though this would have a happy ending. It didn’t have a happy ending for me.”

She soon became overwhelmed with the interview and trailed off in the middle of a sentence. “I’m hurt. I lost…” she said, before standing up and holding back tears as she walked out of the interview. Poor Melissa! Going through marriage problems is difficult enough without having to do it in the public spotlight. Meanwhile, Jeremy and Chloe have been flaunting their relationship nonstop, allowing themselves to be photographed by paparazzi as they make out around the world, and posting selfies about their romantic jaunts.

Meanwhile, Melissa is at home with their children. Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also appeared on Inside Edition and said Melissa just wants what she’s “legally entitled to” in their impending divorce. “This is a woman who worked very hard behind the scenes, supporting her family, standing by him during his incarceration and even afterwards,” Lisa said.

