Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Scary Car Crash — Is She Okay?

Oh my gosh! Heather Locklear drove her Porsche into a ditch on Sept. 14, and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Here’s what we know about the 55-year-old ‘Melrose Place’ actress’ car crash.

Poor Heather Locklear! The 55-year-old actress was sent to a hospital on Sept. 14 after a scary car accident. Law enforcement told TMZ that Heather crashed her Porsche into a ditch at around 6pm PST in Thousand Oaks, CA. Luckily, she was awake and alert after the crash. However, she did sustain some minor injuries, which was why she was hospitalized.

Though Heather does have a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, police say that neither appeared to have played a role in this accident. Heather wasn’t arrested or given a citation when police arrived on the scene to help her. Thankfully, it sounds like she’s going to be just fine! Click here for more pics of Heather.

Heather has definitely had a rough year. In Jan. fans were stunned when she checked herself into rehab for the 5th time. Her rep said she was doing it to “enrich her life” so that she cal take on 2017 “full steam ahead.” We’re sure they didn’t mean ahead into a ditch, so hopefully this setback isn’t too hard on the star, who had iconic roles in several shows including Melrose Place, Dynasty, TJ Hooker, and Spin City. Get well soon, Heather!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Heather’s car accident? Share your thoughts with us.