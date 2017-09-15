Harry Dean Stanton Dead: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Actor Who Died At 91

So sad! Legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton has died quietly at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A at the age of 91. The actor was an icon in Hollywood who had memorable roles in ‘The Godfather II,’ ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Escape from New York’ to name just a few.

