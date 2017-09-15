Friday Playlist: Nick Jonas, Niall Horan, Sia & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

It’s Friday, and we’re beyond ready. Listen to new tracks from Nick Jonas, Niall Horan, Sia and more to put you in weekend mode!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Nick Jonas, Niall Horan and Sia are all at the top, of course, but there’s plenty of other awesome stuff out there that you may have missed!

“Find You” isn’t the best Nick Jonas track, but it’s likeable. Similarly, Sia’s “Rainbow” isn’t anything we haven’t heard from her before. Still, it’s sparkly enough, especially when you accept the fact that it’s for a pony movie. We are, however, quite shook over Niall Horan’s new ballad “Too Much To Ask.” Niall is the best one, don’t @ us.

Weezer fans remain divided over the band’s recent efforts, but their new single “Beach Boys” from their upcoming 11th (!) album Pacific Daydream (Oct. 27) has our stamp of approval. There’s a fun lyric visual, too.

TOMI‘s “Alien” from her debut EP Used To is a pounding, sultry intro to the singer/songwriter. (You’ll dig it if you like Grace Mitchell and morgxn.) Catch her on tour with Electric Guest through the end of September.

As for remixes, Sam Bruno‘s “Hello Hater” gets an excellent one from WRLD, while VÉRITÉ‘s “Saint” is made over by Tigertown. Finally, Camryn has some good, clean fun dancing on the beach in her new video for “GLOW.”

Listen to everything mentioned above, plus fresh songs from Taxman, Grooms, and Quinn XCII:

HollywoodLifers, what are you listening to this weekend? Tell us what we missed!