Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Reveals She’s Diagnosed With Stage 2 Throat Cancer

Now this is just heartbreaking! The wife of 64-year-old Duane Chapman — AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter — has been allegedly diagnosed with stage two throat cancer at just 49-years-old. Beth Chapman reportedly wrote a letter to her friends to break the news and Radar Online claims to have received a copy. The site says that she starts out by telling them, “As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.'” Us Weekly later confirmed that Beth is battling the disease.

“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage 2 throat cancer,” she continued. “I have what is referred to as a T2 tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.” Fortunately with stage 2 throat cancer, at this point it has not spread to the lymph nodes yet or other parts of the body.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life, but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road,” she bravely stated. See pics of stars who have battled back from health crises.

The bigger than life blonde and her husband became TV sensations on the A&E reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran for eight seasons concluding in 2015. Beth has been married to Duane for 11 years, and she plans to be around for plenty more to come. “I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come. I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time,” she proclaimed.

HollywoodLifers, please send Beth your best wishes in her brave battle against cancer.