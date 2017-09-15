Clay Travis Insists He Only Believes In ‘Ist Amendment & Boobs’ On CNN & Brooke Baldwin Is Outraged

What a sexist jerk! Fox Sports’ Clay Travis decided to use really crude language to CNN’s Brooke Baldwin during a live segment on Sept. 15. Check out how he claims he only believes in the ‘First Amendment and boobs.’

Sports journalist Clay Travis, 38, of Fox Sports and Outkick the Coverage decided to make an ass out of himself on national TV by making one of the most crude and sexist claims ever. He completely offended CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin, 38 and most sane viewers after saying he only believed “completely” in two things, “the First Amendment and boobs.” He was on the show to discuss ESPN’s decision not to fire or suspend anchor Jemele Hill, 41, after she called President Donald Trump, 71, a “white supremacist.” Clay could have just said he believed in the First Amendment and been just fine, but he decided to intentionally cross a sexist line and it left Brooke horrified in shock.

“I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show,” she asked him. “What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and B-double-O-B-S?” she said. Clay doubled down and replied, “Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country’s history: the First Amendment and boobs.”

An astonished Brooke returned to the comment, asking whether he said “booze” or “boobs.” Clay continued his aggressive argument, repeating “I said boobs. I believe completely in the First Amendment and in boobs. Those are the only two things I believe 100% in this country.” She quizzed him, “Why would you even say that live on national television and with a female host? Why would you even go there?”

Her other guest Keith Reed, a former ESPN Senior Editor, jumped in and took Clay to task for his sexist comments, but Brooke knew the segment had spiraled out of control and pulled the plug on it entirely. “I’m done. This is done. This conversation is over. I’m yanking my…bye. See ya. That was totally inappropriate” she said, explaining that sometimes things go wrong on live television and saying “I’m sorry for that.”

Fox Sports analyst tells female CNN anchor about his love of “boobs” – https://t.co/FDhXigonDM pic.twitter.com/ABUjqcnnYY — John Aravosis (@aravosis) September 15, 2017

Clay continued to prove that he was out with an agenda to be a sexist a-hole by going on his Twitter account o BRAG about his CNN segment, and was basking in all of the attention it was getting him. Brooke took him to task with a tweet by calling him out for being such a total pig.

That was… I just… it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men — that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

