Channing Tatum Dresses As A Princess & Sings ‘Let It Go’ & We Love Him Now Even More

Revenge is sweet! Halle Berry got back at Channing Tatum for pranking her at Comic Con by forcing him to dress up like a princess on ‘Ellen’. Even better — sang ‘Let It Go’! You have to watch this hilarious video!

Channing Tatum, 37, has learned the hard way that you do not cross Halle Berry! While promoting their new film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle at San Diego Comic Con in July, Channing dared her onstage to drink an entire glass of whiskey. And Halle, 51, took him up on the risky dare! She was apparently sick for three days after consuming that much alcohol at once. That’s awful!

Everything’s fine between the costars; the drinking challenge was all in good fun. That doesn’t mean that Channing didn’t feel bad about it, though. When he found out that Halle was appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 8, Channing sent a troop of his Magic Mike Live strippers to give her a lap dance! Halle returned the gesture by daring Channing to dress up like a princess and sing “Let It Go”! And boy, did he deliver.

Channing’s performance on the September 15 episode was pretty incredible. Channing gamely stepped up to the challenge by putting on a poufy purple princess gown and a huge, curly blonde wig. He sang the Frozen song with passion as Ellen DeGeneres, 59, made it rain with a money gun. Seriously! It’s truly something to behold. Never forget that this isn’t the first time that Channing got his Frozen on. He nailed “Let It Go” on an episode of Lip Synch Battle while competing against wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 36. When Disney inevitably decides to make a live-action reboot of Frozen, they know who to call first!

