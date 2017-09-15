Carrie Underwood Is #LegGoals — Her Exact Workout To Get Her Toned Legs: No Gym Needed

If anyone has an enviable body, it’s Carrie Underwood. The country star and mom is dedicated to fitness and her super toned arms and legs are proof of that! Get her exact workout you can do anywhere below!

Carrie Underwood has sold millions of records, but she’s also super nice and down to earth. I got a chance to sit down and interview Carrie at an event for her athleisure line CALIA by Carrie in New York on Sept. 11. Carrie is a superstar, but she’s also a working mom and a wife, and she knows that fitness can be a challenge for busy women. Carrie told me EXCLUSIVELY: “You know, first, make the effort, for real, and then cut yourself some slack. I know how nutso my life can be with my two-and-a-half year old and my job is pretty random. O don’t work a 9 to 5 every single day — some days I have completely off and then other days, from sun up to sun down, I’m doing stuff. Make the effort and fit it in whenever you can. If you have 30 minutes, you can use that 30 minutes. Don’t think you have to go to a gym. There are so many things you can do at home.”

She fits it in by doing things that don’t require any equipment, like lunges and squats. She says she also loves running, which obviously works your legs, but is a great total-body conditioner. And it’s free! “Time is definitely my determining, deciding factor. I do like to run, and if it’s nice outside, if it’s a beautiful day, I don’t want to waste it. I love being out in the sun and it’s good for my mental state. I love weights, I love tabatas. I’m good working out on my own. I don’t need somebody, I don’t need a gym. All body weight stuff is good. It depends on what I am feeling and I do try to switch it up.”

When she does a tabata, which only takes 4 MINUTES, she says she loves lunges. “Stationary lunges and if you can, stay on one leg for the entire 8 rounds, then switch. Push ups are good, do ’em as much as you can before you have to drop to your knees, which I hate doing! I feel like I’ve failed, and I get so mad at myself but I have to. Simple moves like curls, shoulder presses, squats. If you can add a weight, that’s awesome. As long as I’m legitimately making the effort, then I’m gonna do that and then I cut myself some slack, you know? I had two days and I worked out two days [this week].

I’m actually obsessed with Carrie’s CALIA line. It has workout tops, bottoms, bras, jackets, vests and swimwear, plus accessories like headbands, hats, gym bags, water bottles and so much more. I also really appreciate that the line is affordable and true to size. Her stuff is super flattering and comfortable and has great prints and inspiring sayings like “Stay The Path,” “Find Your Own Way” and “Dream Big.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try Carrie Underwood’s leg workout?