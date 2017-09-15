Brad Pitt ‘Excited’ To Fall In Love Again Very Soon After Brutal Angelina Jolie Split: ‘It Will Be Epic’

Nearly a year after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, Brad Pitt is ready to get back in the dating game. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how he feels about a future romance!

Brad Pitt, 53, is looking for love! After laying low for a year and dealing with the aftermath of his split and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, 42, the A-list actor is ready to put himself back out there. “Brad is finally ready to date again,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Hopefully in the next few months, we’ll see him with another woman. He’s living clean and is excited to start dating again soon. Brad has been talking about dating with friends over the summer after getting teased about Sienna Miller, who he was not dating. But there’s going to be a point where he will be with somebody again, and when it happens, it will be epic.”

After Angelina filed for divorce, dating was far from Brad’s mind, but in recent months, he’s started feeling differently about the possibility of being in another relationship. “For the first time in a long time, Brad has been thinking about falling in love again, which has been super exciting for him to think about,” our source adds. “It’s like part of him that has been asleep has woken up. He’s incredibly excited by the thought of falling in love again and being in a healthy relationship.”

Along with getting his personal life back on track, Brad is also getting back to work professionally. He’s been hard at work filming his new movie, Ad Astra, in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Angelina has been all over promoting her new film, First They Killed My Father, and has had the pair’s six kids with her on the press tour.

