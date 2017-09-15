Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo — He Would Love To Have As Many Kids As Brad & Angelina

At the pace that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expanding their family, they’re looking to have quite a big brood. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’d love to have as many kids as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

With Behati Prinsloo‘s newest pregnancy, it’s going to give the model and her husband Adam Levine, 38, two children under two years old. The Voice judge hopes the kids just keep on coming and coming as he would love a huge family! “As many kids that Behati wants is the amount of kids that Adam wants. He would be happy if she was constantly pregnant and would love to have a brood the size of Brad and Angie’s,” a source close to Adam tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The former couple have six beautiful kids, so that’s a pretty high number.

“When it comes down to it, the more the merrier, but he is putting it all in Behati’s hands since she is doing all the work. If she wants more, he wants more. That is how he is basing the future of his fatherhood, but he would love to keep having more and more.” our insider adds. See pics of Behati and Adam, right here.

These two sure have got down to business fast when it comes to starting and growing their family. They married in Mexico in July of 2014 and welcomed daughter Dusty Rose into the world on Sept. 21, 2016. Their daughter hasn’t even turned one yet and now Behati, 28, is well into pregnancy number two. She debuted a very sizable bump when announcing that the couple are expecting again in an Instagram pic on Sept. 13. In the selfie, she was rocking a colorful bikini and her tummy looked like she’s well into her second trimester.

