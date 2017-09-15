Bastille’s Dan & Kyle Tease New Record: ‘It’s Going To Be A Deeply Depressing Party Album’

Bastille isn’t even done touring their amazing album ‘Wild World’ yet, and they’re already hopping back in the studio to record again. Oh, and there’s another mixtape coming. Here’s what to expect from the next era!

As usual, Bastille is doing literally everything. Since there was so much to talk about, I interviewed Dan Smith and Kyle Simmons separately, and the below results have been edited and condensed for clarity.

First, let’s talk about you covering Green Day’s “Basket Case” for the Amazon series The Tick.

Dan: We were approached, and it was easy because we love them and they’re amazing. A lot of their songs were classic to us growing up. We also thought it would be really fun to be involved with The Tick, which we’re a big fan of. We used orchestral music and scored out a nice strings part and brass. I hope we’ve done justice to it in our own slightly weird way. It was a fun opportunity to work with the show, and it fits into our world of covers, which is a parallel road that we have to our records.

Speaking of roads, this one is almost at an end. You’re wrapping up the US tour with a date at Music Midtown festival this weekend in Atlanta, GA.

Kyle: This is our final hurrah of the Wild, Wild World Tour — this is kind of the end of it! The good-bye and thank-you. It’ll be a mixture of all of our albums, and it’ll be nice to have this farewell to the vibe that we had throughout this tour.

Can you believe you’re here already?

Kyle: It’s gone so fast. It’s been amazing and crazy and so much fun. We’ve taken it around the world and we’re looking forward to Music Midtown. It’s a cool place to play.

Dan: It’s been such an interesting album campaign for us. I’ve loved taking these songs on the road and it’s surreal that it’s finishing.

What’s next?

Kyle: I guess we’re going to have to release another album, really.

That was going to be my following question.

Kyle: We’re going to get some new music out there. We’ll continue touring because we all love it so much, and we don’t ever want to stop. It’s so much fun to play music. It’s a ridiculous job that we get to do. A new mixtape as well.

Dan: Yeah — the mixtape is nearly finished and should be out in January.

Kyle: And the new album is pretty much almost written. Dan will constantly chop and change, but it’s just finding the time where we can all get into the studio.

Dan: We have from now until the end of year to finish our third record! We go from Music Midtown to LA for some writing, then Africa for the end of tour, then straight from the last gig to the studio. I’m really excited. We’ve written loads of songs that I’m excited to finish. We have the idea of the record in our heads.

Kyle: We’re going to try to make this one very different from the second album, which is very concept. This album might even be a bit happier! The second one got dark. It’s fun to do, but maybe we’ll inject a bit of happiness.

I don’t know what I’d do without the Bastille angst, though.

Kyle: Hey! We’re not going to change that much. Dan’s still a glass-half-empty kind of guy.

My new headline is, “Bastille Gets Happy.”

Kyle: No, no, just a smidge. We’re not gonna get happy, we’re just gonna get…less-unhappy. [Laughs]

Dan: There’s always been an element of melancholy, and I don’t see that ending in a hurry. But the idea is that the last record was quite expansive and covered a lot of topics, and this one will be slightly more introspective. It’ll be more personal and more nighttime-oriented. I want to make a deeply depressing party album.

Any collaborations on the mixtape or album?

Dan: There are a few! I’m bad, but I have to be tight-lipped about it.

Okay, well, who’s still on the wishlist?

Kyle: Rihanna. If we say it enough, word will get ‘round to her and she’ll phone us up.

I have to ask about your cameo in Charli XCX’s “Boys” video, Dan.

Dan: Charli just asked me to be involved! I thought the concept of flipping the cliches and stereotypes on their head was cool. I did my bit at Coachella earlier this year. I bumped into her the night before and we were watching Bon Iver or something and then Lady Gaga. I was jumping around and losing my mind and had to go to makeup unfairly early the next morning. It really just involved me eating some taffy and being told to look less tired and more angry. It was fun and bizarrely, a lot of our fans sent me photos they’d taken of a huge billboard in Times Square. I was on it and I was like, that’s the only time in my life I’m going to be on a billboard.

Finally, who’s the biggest jokester/prankster in the band?

Kyle: Charlie [Barnes] is always the most excitable. He’s always bouncing about and screaming and shouting and stuff. So I guess it’d be him. The rest of us just chill out.

