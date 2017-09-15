‘Modern Family’ Deleted Scene: Haley Annoys Alex With Her Hilarious New Job

It’s Haley vs. Alex once again! In this ‘Modern Family’ deleted scene provided to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, the Dunphys deal with Haley trying her hand at a surprisingly silly new career.

While we not-so-patiently await the season nine premiere of Modern Family on September 27, we’re excited that season eight is being released on DVD on September 19. In this EXCLUSIVE clip provided to HollywoodLife.com, we see a never-before-released deleted scene featuring Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter) and their dad, Phil (Ty Burrell). The scene starts out with Phil talking to the camera, explaining that he wishes his daughter, Haley, would take career advice from a friend of his. Next we see Haley delivering what seems to be an important speech to a group of young girls sitting on the couch as Alex and Phil watch in the background. The speech is actually about being selfie-ready at all times, which has something to do with Haley creating her own company. Things get hilarious when Haley proves to her army of glam girls that selfies can happen at any time by pulling out her phone and snapping one without any warning.

“They look like prune stars,” Alex tells Phil via her computer, unable to speak because as Modern Family fans know she got sick early on in season eight. She obviously meant “porn” stars, but what she’s typing into her computer and what her computer is saying out loud is not connecting. “Prune stars?” Phil asks, confused as always. Alex gets frustrated and tries again but fails. “Prune stars. Damn auto cabbage,” the computer says, Alex getting more and more frustrated as she obviously meant “auto correct.” And Phil? Well, he remains confused — completely clueless to what Alex is trying to say. Too funny!

Make sure you pick up your copy of Modern Family‘s season eight on DVD when it hits shelves on September 19. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the season nine return on September 27! We can’t wait to see what the Modern Family is up to this year.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this hilarious deleted scene? Do YOU wish Modern Family had left it on the show? Comment below, let us know!