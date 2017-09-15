Adam Levine Considering Alternating Seasons On ‘The Voice’ With 2nd Baby On The Way

Adam Levine has another baby on the way with his wife Behati Prinsloo’s second pregnancy. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s thinking about alternating seasons on ‘The Voice’ to be with his growing family.

We can’t image a season of The Voice without judge Adam Levine, as the 38-year-old has been a mainstay ever since the show’s beginning in 2011. But now that wife Behati Prinsloo, 28, is pregnant with their second child, he’s considering pulling what former judge Christina Aguilera, 36, did and shooting alternating seasons to have more family time. “Adam is devoted to being a father and with his second child coming, he will have less time to do other things he enjoys. He thought he would never miss a season of The Voice, but he is now considering taking time off and maybe alternating seasons if the schedule gets to hectic. It’s now something that has become a discussion with Behati,” a The Voice insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The Maroon 5 front man and the Victoria’s Secret model are already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, who turns one on Sept. 21, 2017. Behati announced her latest pregnancy on Sept. 13 with an Instagram photo in a bikini and she’s already pretty far along with a very sizable bump. She captioned the pic “Round 2” and her tummy was all the proof anyone could ask for that Dusty is soon to become a big sister. With the new arrival, the couple is going to have two babies under the age of two, and that’s going to be quite a handful. Especially if Adam spends long days away from home on set.

If the singer does end up taking a paternity leave, we would totally miss his bromance with Blake Shelton, 41, and their witty back and forth jabs. Adam even gets into it with new judges like Miley Cyrus, 23, and is a fan favorite for his sarcasm and cockiness. We can’t imagine the show without him on it, so hopefully the added pressure of his growing family won’t end up being too much for his career to handle. See pics of Adam and Behati, here.

