Relive The 2007 Emmys: What TV’s Biggest Night Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Gearing up for this Sunday’s 69th annual Emmy Awards, it’s only appropriate to look at what the show used to look like, and who was ruling the TV world.

Remember when the Emmys stage was thrown smack dab in the middle of the Shrine Auditorium? That was 2007. It was also when the show was opened by none other than Stewie and Brian from Family Guy — because what other animated pair could do it better? We’ve put together a gallery of some of the key moments at the 2007 Emmy Awards — from the performances and winners, to the outfits and the guest list.

One of the most memorable stars of the night was Katherine Heigl. Yes, she won but before that she was presenting and was introduced as Katherine “Hi-gel.” So, once she got on stage, she said, “Hello! Uh, it’s ‘Hi-gull.’ It’s all right. It’s a hard name, I know.” When she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role in Grey’s Anatomy (remember that), she started her speech with, “Thanks for getting my name right,” nodding at presenters Eva Longoria and the cast of Entourage. Yikes.

The night also hit a strange note when Kanye West took the stage wit Rainn Wilson. The show was only a week after the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, in which Kanye complained forever about not winning. So he joined Rainn on stage for a “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” duel, where they both rapped his song “Stronger;” he still lost…. and said, “I never win.” Clearly not much has changed.

The most touching moment of the night probably went to America Ferrera. She became the first Latina to win Comedy Lead Actress for her role in Ugly Betty — and the second Latina Emmy winner overall (Rita Moreno was the first). She also went on that year to win the Golden Globe and SAG Award.

