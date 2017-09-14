The Meadows: 5 Things To Know About The Music Festival Where Kanye West Cut His Set Short

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival is happening this weekend in NYC! Here’s everything you need to know about the event, where Kanye West famously left to rush to Kim K’s side after she was robbed in 2016.

The Meadows starts this Friday, Sept. 15 and goes through Sunday, Sept. 17. Even if you can’t make it to Citi Field in Queens, New York City, we’re filling you in on everything you need to know before JAY-Z and more take the stage!

1. The music festival is just one year old, but it was immediately the hottest ticket in town. It’s put on by Founders Entertainment, which is also behind the Governors Ball Music Festival. Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, J. Cole and more played the first year.

2. Kanye West mysteriously stopped his set at the 2016 fest, citing a “family emergency.” We soon found out that the rapper had rushed off stage to go to his wife Kim Kardashian after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris on Oct. 3. The couple was able to reunite in New York, and understandably laid low for the following months.

3. This year’s lineup might even beat the last one. You can check out the full list of artists below; hopefully, JAY-Z, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, NAS, Future and Migos‘ performances will go off without a hitch!

4. The food at The Meadows is off the hook. This isn’t your typical street fair food situation. NYC hotposts like Arancini Bros., Dough Doughuts, Taiyaki NYC, Taqueria Diana and more will all be on deck, so be sure to memorize the food map and plan your eating adventure in between sets! Click through the gallery, above, to see pics of some of the epic offerings.

5. Tix are still available! A limited number of 3-day and single day tickets can be bought via the official site, so don’t miss out.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to The Meadows this year? Tell us if you’re excited!