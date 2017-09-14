‘American Assassin’: 5 Things To Know About Dylan O’Brien’s Intense Action Movie

‘American Assassin’ is hitting theaters on Sept. 15, and the movie stars one of your favorite ‘Teen Wolf’ hunks. Here’s everything you need to know about Dylan O’Brien’s new film that you need to see ASAP!

1. American Assassin is based off a best-selling novel. Vince Flynn released the book about Mitch Rapp’s origin story in 2010. The movie follows Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), who becomes a black ops recruit after his girlfriend is killed in a terrorist attack. The CIA Deputy Director (Sanaa Lathan) has Mitch train with Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The training is grueling and extremely difficult. The three of them have to work together to take down a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch), who is dead set on starting a war in the Middle East.

2. This is Dylan’s first big role since his set injury. Dylan was severely injured in March 2016 on the set of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The Teen Wolf star suffered “a concussion, facial fracture and lacerations,” according to a report from WorkSafeBC. He was reportedly pulled of a vehicle midstunt and hit by another vehicle. Dylan recovered from his serious injuries for months, and production on The Death Cure was suspended. Dylan filmed American Assassin from September to December 2016. The Maze Runner: The Death Cure will be released in Jan. 2018.

3. Chris Hemsworth was reportedly involved in the movie before Dylan was cast. Back in 2012, the Thor actor turned down the role because of scheduling issues, according to our sister Deadline. Four years later, Dylan was cast as Mitch Rapp.

4. Taylor’s character is not in the book. We’re not going to spoil anything for you, but Taylor’s mysterious “Ghost” is a new character created for the movie!

5. This is just the first in a long line of potential movies. Vince wrote 13 novels in the Mitch Rapp series before his untimely death in 2013. The series has been continued by author Kyle Mills. The 16th book in the series, Enemy of the State, was released Sept. 5.

