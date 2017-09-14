Troy Gentry’s Memorial Service: Live Stream The Public Celebration Of His Life

Six days after Troy Gentry was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, he’s being laid to rest. Troy’s family is allowing fans to help celebrate the country singer’s life with a public memorial service, which you can live stream right here.

Troy Gentry and his bandmate Eddie Montgomery became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2009 amidst the success of their band, Montgomery Gentry, so it only makes sense that the 50-year-old’s life is celebrated at this historic venue. Troy’s death by a helicopter accident on Sept. 8 has rocked the country music community, and hundreds of fans and fellow stars are still mourning his loss. In order to allow everyone to pay their respects, a public memorial service is being held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. CT/12:00 p.m. ET, and it will be live streamed at the link in the gray box below.

Following the public ceremony, family members will attend a private funeral. Troy is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry, and daughters, Taylor and Kaylee. He was traveling to a Montgomery Gentry show in New Jersey on Sept. 8, when the helicopter he was riding in crashed at the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey. It was revealed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Sept. 13 that a faulty engine was the cause of the crash. As we previously reported, the pilot of the helicopter attempted to hover above the runway while waiting for emergency vehicles to arrive, but the engine slowed down so dramatically, that the aircraft plummeted from about 950 feet in the air, killing both men on-board. Eddie was not in the helicopter with Troy.

Troy’s family is asking for donations to the T.J Martell Foundation or American Red Cross for hurricane relief, in lieu of flowers, following this tragedy.

