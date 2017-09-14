The Weeknd Has Been Selena Gomez’s ‘Rock’ After Kidney Transplant: How He Helped Her

As Selena Gomez recovers from her kidney transplant, we’re learning that her fella The Weeknd has been her source of support through this ordeal. Our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details.

As we come to grips with Selena Gomez, 25, managing to keep a kidney transplant a secret (how did she do that?!), we’re learning new details on how she’s recovering. And it turns out her BF The Weeknd, 27, has been her source of strength through it all! “The Weeknd has done everything right and then some,” a source close to Selena shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When she got really sick they hadn’t even been together that long, like less than six months. He was in the middle of his tour, he could have easily pulled away and blamed it on work. But it was the opposite, he stepped up to the plate and was solid as a rock.” Wow!

Our insider went on to add that he is always there for Selena is constantly worried about her. “The way he handled this proved his loyalty a hundred percent. He’s supporting her every way he can. Living with her is a big part of it and, of course, him being the one flying back to see her. He doesn’t want her doing any more than she has to do, he’s always worrying about her getting tired. And the emotional factor has been key. He’s so transparent, she never has to worry about his intentions. His love and support has really helped her get strong after her transplant, he’s been a huge part of why she’s bounced back so fast.” He sounds like the perfect boyfriend! Head here for more pics of this adorable twosome!

She first broke the news to her fans that her BFF Francia Raisa, 29, gave her one of her kidneys in an early morning post on Sept. 14. The procedure was necessary due to the effects of lupus, an autoimmune disease. She first revealed that she was battling lupus nearly two years ago. “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” she told Billboard when asked about taking some time away from the spotlight in 2014.

