Selena Gomez Shockingly Reveals Why She Laid Low This Summer: I Had A Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez has made a shocking confession about why she was MIA for part of this summer — she was recovering from having a kidney transplant, which she needed because of her Lupus.

Over the summer, Selena Gomez, 25, went through more than we could have ever even imagined. Due to her battle with Lupus, the 25-year-old was forced to undergo a kidney transplant to improve her overall health — and she got her new organ from one of her best friends, who you might recognize from The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Francia RaisaSelena has been open about her struggle with Lupus for the past several years, and this summer, it came to the point where she had to have the transplant in order to continue fighting the disease. The “Slow Down” singer made this shocking reveal in an Instagram post on the early morning of Sept. 14, sharing a photo of her and Francia in side-by-side hospital beds, holding hands.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through this past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful best friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

It’s unclear exactly when Selena had this procedure done, or how long she was in the hospital or in recovery, but it certainly seems like she will be sharing more about what she went through with us soon. We are incredibly inspired by Selena’s openness and honesty about such a personal part of her life.

