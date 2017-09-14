Selena Gomez Hugs & ‘Takes Nap’ With Cute Young Fangirl At Meet & Greet: Sweet Video

SO heart-melting! At a meet-and-greet, Selena Gomez gave one of her tiniest Selenators major love with a super passionate hug! The 2 even turned the precious moment into ‘nap time,’ and it’s total cuteness overload!

If this doesn’t make you smile, nothing will! Selena Gomez, 25, is known for being super sweet with her fans, but at her Sept. 13 meet-and-greet celebrating her collaboration with Coach, the star went above and beyond in the cutest way! Sharing one memorable fan meeting via Instagram, Sel posted a video of herself meeting a young fangirl who was SO psyched to see the singer, she couldn’t contain her excitement, and literally fell to the floor when it was time to introduce herself. Of course Selena reacted in the best way, and went ahead and joined her on the floor! Click here to see pics of Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.

“When you need a nap during meet n greets. Wish that was a real thing but that’s why I adore my littles,” Selena captioned the aw-inducing video. “I hope I could make a few of you smile today. Thank you again @coach I can’t believe my bag is finally out. Or that I even designed a bag?!” After the crowd began to laugh at Selena and her new friend’s mini break, Sel joked, “Are you done? I think we’re done. Our nap time is over.”

It goes without saying the designer left her event feeling beyond grateful for all the fans who showed up to support her new Coach x Selena Gomez collection. In fact, while leaving the 5th Avenue store, Sel took to Instagram Stories to gush over all the love she received during the special day. “Thank you guys so much. I get overwhelmed by the love that you guys give me,” she shared. “I hope that you guys can give the same love to so many people too.”

Just hours after Selena’s successful meet-and-greet, the artist shared something super personal with her fans, revealing that she had a major health scare over the summer, and it had to do with her lupus. Explaining why she stayed out of the spotlight during most of the summer, Sel told her followers that she had gotten a kidney transplant and was recovering. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering,” Selena captioned a photo of herself and her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, in the hospital.

“It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.” She then went on to thank her “beautiful friend Francia Raisa.” “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” she wrote.

