Selena Gomez Was Reportedly Rushed To Hospital With Kidney Failure Before Transplant

When Selena Gomez, 25, admitted that she underwent a secret kidney transplant, she did it with a heartwarming picture of her and friend Francia Raisa, 29, holding hands while lying in hospital beds. However, this uplifting photo may have come after a more serious – and potentially fatal – health scare. Selena was reportedly dealing with kidney issues for months before her surgery, sources tell TMZ. She was reportedly hospitalized in May 2017 while visiting Chicago, TMZ claims, as she was in the Windy City to watch The Weeknd, 27, perform. With Abel by her side, Selena reportedly learned she was suffering kidney failure.

Selena was reportedly already on a kidney transplant list, according to TMZ, meaning that she knew she needed the surgery even before this alleged hospitalization. While Selena didn’t reveal the exact date of her kidney transplant when she made her startling revelation, it’s possible that this reported hospitalization kicked her search for a new donor into high gear. Thankfully, she was able to find someone who matched up, and she was able to get a brand new kidney.

The “Bad Liar” singer needed to undergo this procedure due to complications stemming from her Lupus. The disease attacks a person’s immune system, and a certain type – lupus nephritis – wrecks havoc on a person’s kidneys. Since those organs filter a person’s blood to remove all harmful wastes from their body, Selena needed this transplant in order to survive. Though, since a person only needs one kidney (and they’re usually born with two) does this mean both of Selena’s kidneys were failing at the same time? On top of that, does this mean The Weeknd has known about Selena’s health problems all this time? If that’s the case, massive props for Abel for standing by Selena as she battled through this scary time in her life.

While these details remain unknown at this point, what’s obvious is the love that Selena and Francia have for each other. Francia really stepped up in Selena’s hour of need to donate a kidney and quite possibly save Selena’s life. Selena called Francia’s gesture “the ultimate gift and sacrifice,” calling The Secret Life Of The American Teenager star her sister. Whenever Selena looks at the scar underneath her belly button, she’ll be reminded just how “blessed” she really is.

