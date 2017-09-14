Sacramento Dad, 33, Arrested After Allegedly Forcing Wife To Watch Him Murder Their 3 Kids

We have no words. Three young kids were found dead inside their home following a domestic violence altercation, & their dad was arrested for the murders. We have EXCLUSIVE details about the killings here.

Thirty-three-year-old, Robert William Hodges was arrested on Sept. 14 for murdering his three young children with his wife — their mother — in “close proximity,” according to ABC News. The three kids’ names have not been released, but social media photos suggest the victims were a boy and a girl in elementary school and an 8-month-old boy. They were killed at their family’s West Sacramento apartment after 9 p.m. PDT on Sept. 13. After hearing a domestic dispute in the Hodges’ home, neighbors called 911. The call was for a male who was assaulting a female, West Sacramento police Sgt. Roger Kinney told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As police were on their way to their Touchstone Place apartment, a concerned citizen called again to report children in the house were possibly dead. When officers arrived on the scene, Robert had fled and they found three children unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were made by both police and the fire department, but all three children were soon pronounced dead, Roger told us. However, police have not revealed HOW the children were killed. Roger was then arrested, as police had probable cause, for the murder of his children and assaulting his wife. Since his wife is a victim of domestic abuse, her name is not being released.

Although Robert fled the crime scene, police located his vehicle near I-80 in West El Camino, and detained him without incident. He has since been booked into Yolo County Jail on three counts of murder and domestic violence against his wife. “We not releasing any background information into him at this point,” Roger said. “West Sacramento is a city of about 50,000 people. It’s a very rare occurrence that anything like this happens here. Many people are rattled and this tragic event has shaken folks to the core. Medics tried everything they could to save those children.”

3 children found dead inside an apartment complex in West Sac. Robert Hodges, the father, was arrested…here's the latest we know @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/5AbIA9xC4t — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) September 14, 2017

As for the mother? “Obviously, she’s traumatized, and it’s going to take some time to find out what’s going on,” Roger said. The children’s great-grandmother said relatives were unaware of any previous marital disputes. The couple had been married for over 12 years, said Irene Aiello of West Sacramento. “We don’t understand what happened, we really don’t,” she told The Associated Press. “Everything appeared to be ok.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you horrified by what Robert allegedly did to his family?