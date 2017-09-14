Rob Kardashian ‘Wishes He Never’ Got With Blac Chyna After Reported CPS Investigation

Rob Kardashian loves his daughter Dream, but he’s not a fan of her mom Blac Chyna. In fact, HL learned exclusively he regrets dating her in the 1st place, & amid their alleged CPS investigation, everything’s a ‘mess!’

Just one year ago, Rob Kardashian‘s, 30, life was filled with love and happiness as he and his then-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29, were expecting a baby girl together and preparing for their future wedding. However, so much has changed in the past few months, and now, as their daughter Dream Kardashian approaches her first birthday in November, Rob and Chyna have not only broken up, but they can barely stand each other! It’s apparently gotten so bad that Rob actually wishes their “draining” relationship never happened at all. Yikes! Click here to see pics of Rob, Chyna, and their daughter Dream’s cutest moments.

“Taking Dream out of the situation, because he loves her more than anything, [Rob] hates where things have gone with Blac, and he wishes he never got involved with her,” a source close to Rob told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All the BS and fallout that has happened has been tiring, emotional havoc and just absolutely draining.” Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has allegedly asked for a judge’s help to determine whether or not Dream’s safety is at risk with Rob and Chyna. If the reports are true, there’s no question this alleged investigation complicates EVERYTHING.

“The fact that [Rob] has to be in [Chyna’s] life forever is very stressful,” our insider added. “He hopes all will improve over time, but currently it is a rough road ahead and he really doesn’t know how things will stand dealing with her in the future. It’s a mess.” Apparently the alleged investigation was opened in the first place because of Chyna’s alleged drug use prior to her and Rob’s split, as well as Chyna’s subsequent restraining order against Rob.

On top of that, the former couple and their lawyers, according to the media outlet, have been trying to negotiate a joint custody arrangement for Dream over the past few months. Chyna is reportedly asking Rob for a lot of child support, more than Rob wants to pay. However, they’re trying to make a compromise for Dream’s sake. Talk about a load of drama!

