There may be a lot of drama in little Dream Kardashian’s life these days, but judging by this sweet new pic, she’s happier than ever! Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo of daddy Rob snuggling his little bundle of joy, and her face is absolutely precious!

Rob Kardashian, 30, has been laying low from the public eye lately, but that doesn’t mean he’s not spending tons of quality time with his little girl Dream Kardashian! On Sept. 13, auntie Khloe Kardashian, 33, shared the sweetest pic ever of the duo cuddling in bed, and it basically melted our cold hearts! “I mean….. is this not the cutest picture you’ve ever seen? Daddy/Daughter time! So cute together! 😍,” wrote Khloe. They really are! Click here for more pics of baby Dream.

In the photo, Rob is laying on his side cuddled around his little girl. Though you can’t see his face, he seems happy and at-ease snuggling with his family. Dream is absolutely beaming at the camera, while wearing Rob’s signature Dodgers baseball cap, and hanging on with her tiny fingers. She’s also wearing a precious little baby doll dress. It’s so sweet!

Looking at this pic, you would never guess Dream is at the center of a bitter custody battle. One day after reports claimed that Child Protective Services was called about Dream’s well-being, we learned that Rob and ex Blac Chyna were nearing a custody agreement. Clearly, the happy little girl is still safe and sound with her daddy, and looked equally happy just days earlier with her mom. Hopefully these two can come to an amicable decision that’s best for their smiley little sweetheart soon!

