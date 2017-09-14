Olivia Munn Finally Addresses Aaron Rodgers Split In The Most Hilarious Way — See Pic

For the first time since her split from Aaron Rodgers in April, Olivia Munn is addressing the breakup by poking fun at fans who thought she was shading her ex in a recent Instagram post. See her epic response here!

Olivia Munn learned the hard way that she needs to be extra careful about what she posts on social media! The actress shared a selfie of herself with Nick Swardson on Sept. 10, with the simple caption, “BFF.” However, fans were quick to point out that Nick was wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat — and the Vikings are one of the Green Bay Packers’ biggest rivals. Why is this a big deal, though? Because Olivia’s ex, Aaron Rodgers, is the starting quarterback for the Packers! The comments section of the photo immediately filled up with fans praising her or calling her out for the apparent shade.

It seems like the actress didn’t even realize the message she appeared to be sending with the selfie, though, because days later, on Sept. 13, she re-uploaded the photo with a little alteration. This time, Nick’s hat featured a photo of Aaron where the Vikings logo would normally be! “I should’ve asked Nick Swardson to wear his other favorite hat,” she joked. “Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.”

Interestingly, Nick has made it pretty clear in the past that, as a Vikings supporter, he’s NOT a fan of Aaron. In August, he posted a photo of the QB’s jersey with the caption, “Weird. This sporting goods store in Canada sells toilet paper.” YIKES! Aaron and Olivia shockingly split after three years of dating in April, just months after she proudly cheered him on in the NFL playoffs.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Olivia changing up her photo to address her split from Aaron?