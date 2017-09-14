Migos Recording Hot New Track With Girl Cardi B — Get Ready For ‘Culture 2’

Best news ever: Quavo may have just let it slip that Migos and Cardi B are recording new music together! So will Cardi feature on the group’s third album?

Quavo, 26, is kind of a loudmouth, and we love it. “Cardi‘s going to be on Culture 2…just wait on it,” he told TMZ about Migos and the “Bodak Yellow” singer working together. Okay, we’re ready for it! Quavo said it all under his breath and shook his head when asked for a clarification, but too late: it’s already out there. Watch the video interview, which was taken outside of Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 13, below.

Of course, Cardi has opened for Migos at shows before, and she collaborated with her beau Offset on the track and video for “Lick.” (They were seen all over the place during New York Fashion Week, though their engagement plans seem to be on hold for now. But that’s another story.) It would make perfect sense for her to show up on Migos’ third album!

As Quavo headed into the airport, the outlet also aske if he thinks Cardi has paved the way for other reality stars-turned-rappers — specifically Blac Chyna, who has recently been spotted in the studio and reportedly signed a $1 million record contract this summer — but he had no comment. Fair enough!

Watch Quavo dish on Cardi below

