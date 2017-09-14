Melania Trump Wears $50 Sneakers Visiting Hurricane Victims After Being Mocked For High Heels

Lesson learned! Melania wore a pair of $50 Converse sneakers to visit Hurricane Irma victims after getting mocked for wearing sky high designer heels on a trip to see the flooding left by Hurricane Harvey.

Optics are everything for someone as high-profile as First Lady Melania Trump, 47. She was roundly mocked and criticized for wearing five-inch black stilletos while boarding Air Force One to visit Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas on August 29. Since the Houston area received nearly 50 inches of rain and the area was completely flooded, it was the worst possible fashion faux pas. Fortunately by the time she landed she put on tennis shoes, but she must have heard her critics loud and clear because she made a much wiser footwear choice to view the damage in Florida left by Hurricane Irma — a pair of $5o white Converse sneakers!

Melania still can’t live without her designer shoes, as she wore a pair of $750 black Chanel ballet flats while departing Washington D.C., but that was SUCH a better choice than those ridiculously high snakeskin heels she wore when heading out to see Harvey’s damage. It just came across as a really insensitive choice when heading to a flood zone! When she got off Air Force One in Fort Myers, FL, on Sept. 14, she changed into a pair of white Chuck Taylor all star sneakers. Now THAT is relatable footwear, as just about everyone has owned a pair of the classic and comfy shoes at one time or another. See more pics of Melania, here.

She kept the rest of her look casual yet classy in a pair of white skinny jeans and an olive green blouse. Thankfully her choice in headgear was much better for her Irma trip than for Harvey, where she wore a baseball cap that said “FLOTUS” in giant letters on it. Yeah, as if we don’t know who she is! This time around she wore a plain white ball cap. MUCH better!

