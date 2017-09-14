Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber For Using His Photo On Tour Merch: Biebs Is A ‘Real Piece Of S***’

The hottest new celebrity feud is between Justin Bieber and … Marilyn Manson? The rocker trashed the Biebs for supposedly stealing his face for Bieber-brand t-shirt, calling Justin an arrogant little ‘sh*t!’

It’s 2017 and Marilyn Manson, 48, is beefing with Justin Bieber, 23. What a world. Manson revealed this shocking and somewhat surprising feud when talking with Billboard, revealing how he clashed with Biebs in “some fancy bar where a lot of celebrities – a word that I despite – go. I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber. I sit down, and I say, “Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage.” He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about dick height. Then he goes, ‘I made you relevant again.’”

“He was a real piece of sh*t in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Marilyn said when explaining this incident further to Consequence of Sound. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re d*ck height on me, ok? [he laughs] Alright? So stand down, son.”

Still, Justin saying he made Manson “relevant again?” That’s harsh. The shirt in question is a “re-imagining” of a vintage Manson shirt, one that featured Marilyn (during, from the looks of it, his Mechanical Animals phase) on the front. The original had the words “BIGGER THAN SATAN” on the back, but Justin’s Fear of God version – one he sold for $195, according to E! News – had the phrase “BIGGER THAN SATAN — BIEBER” instead. At the time of the sale, the shirt’s designer, Fear of God’s Jerry Lonzo, said Marilyn signed off on “re-interpretation.” Marilyn, on the other hand, denies this.

“It was nice though that I didn’t have to sue his company for making the shirts that he wore with his name and my face on it,” Marilyn said. “They were very much like, “We know we’re wrong here; just take as many dollars as you want.” So it was a double “fuck you,” but wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t said, “I made you relevant again.”

Of course, it’s not like Marilyn Manson was a complete angel in this meeting with Biebs. He did pull a bit of a trick on Justin. While talking to Justin at this bar, Manson said he told Justin, “ ‘That was a great idea you had about doing [my song] ‘The Beautiful People’ at your show at Staples Center tomorrow.” And he goes, “Yeah, it was,” not knowing that I told him an idea that I had just made up. His tour manager sat down, and I asked, “What time is sound check tomorrow? What time should I be there? Because we’re going to do ‘Beautiful People.’” Obviously, when 4 p.m. rolled around the next day, I just didn’t show.’” So, points for Marilyn? Though, it’s a shame. It would have been interesting to see a Bieber-Manson duet.

What do you think about this feud, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Manson came out on top?